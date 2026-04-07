Raleigh Capital Management Inc. Takes $1.02 Million Position in iShares Biotechnology ETF $IBB

Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,020,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IBB. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $455,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 140.8% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 41,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,330,000 after purchasing an additional 143,893 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 39.3% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.45% of the company’s stock.

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iShares Biotechnology ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IBB opened at $168.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $170.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $165.48. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 52-week low of $107.43 and a 52-week high of $179.64.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Biotechnology ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.1218 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 17th. This represents a $0.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%.

(Free Report)

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

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