Questerre Energy (TSE:QEC) Stock Price Up 1.8% – Still a Buy?

Questerre Energy Co. (TSE:QEC – Get Free Report) shares rose 1.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.29 and last traded at C$0.29. Approximately 210,836 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 231% from the average daily volume of 63,758 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.28.

Questerre Energy Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.35, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 0.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$0.27 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.30. The firm has a market cap of C$124.27 million, a P/E ratio of -1.61 and a beta of -0.68.

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Questerre Energy (TSE:QEC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 1st. The company reported C($0.17) EPS for the quarter. Questerre Energy had a negative net margin of 102.33% and a negative return on equity of 64.56%. The firm had revenue of C$39.97 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Questerre Energy Co. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

About Questerre Energy

Questerre Energy Corp serves the oil and gas sector. The Canada-based company is engaged in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas projects. It operates non-conventional projects such as tight oil, oil shale, shale oil and shale gas. The segments of the group are Western Canada; Quebec ; and Corporate and others. Western Canada segment involves exploration and development activities in Western Canada including Alberta, Saskatchewan and Manitoba with the existing production of natural gas, crude oil and natural gas liquids.

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