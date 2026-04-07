Quad Graphics, Inc (NYSE:QUAD) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Quad Graphics, Inc (NYSE:QUAD – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.9333.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Quad Graphics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, March 29th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Quad Graphics from $8.20 to $9.80 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Quad Graphics in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Quad Graphics in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of Quad Graphics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 30th.

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Quad Graphics Price Performance

Shares of NYSE QUAD traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 83,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 201,726. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.21. Quad Graphics has a one year low of $4.50 and a one year high of $7.54. The company has a market cap of $378.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.16.

Quad Graphics (NYSE:QUAD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 17th. The business services provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36. Quad Graphics had a net margin of 1.12% and a return on equity of 49.71%. The business had revenue of $630.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $632.90 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Quad Graphics will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

Quad Graphics Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 27th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is an increase from Quad Graphics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.5%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 27th. Quad Graphics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.07%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QUAD. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Quad Graphics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,101,000. Zacks Investment Management acquired a new position in Quad Graphics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,426,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its stake in Quad Graphics by 49.5% in the 4th quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 462,898 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,902,000 after buying an additional 153,172 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Quad Graphics by 103.5% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 278,498 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,746,000 after buying an additional 141,648 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Quad Graphics by 53.2% in the 2nd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 370,504 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,093,000 after buying an additional 128,656 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.52% of the company’s stock.

About Quad Graphics

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Quad Graphics, Inc (NYSE: QUAD) is a global provider of print and related marketing services, serving a diverse range of clients in the publishing, retail, e-commerce and consumer packaged goods sectors. The company offers end-to-end solutions that span traditional print production, supply chain management and digital marketing support. Quad Graphics leverages a network of production facilities and distribution centers to deliver high-quality printed materials and integrated marketing programs that help clients reach their target audiences across multiple channels.

The company’s core offerings include magazine and catalog printing, direct mail, retail inserts, shopper marketing materials, custom packaging and point-of-sale displays.

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