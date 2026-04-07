Q3 Earnings Estimate for GoHealth Issued By Noble Financial

GoHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOCO – Free Report) – Analysts at Noble Financial issued their Q3 2026 earnings estimates for shares of GoHealth in a research report issued on Thursday, April 2nd. Noble Financial analyst M. Kupinski expects that the company will earn ($1.99) per share for the quarter. Noble Financial has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for GoHealth’s current full-year earnings is ($5.50) per share. Noble Financial also issued estimates for GoHealth’s FY2026 earnings at ($8.55) EPS and FY2027 earnings at $1.93 EPS.

Get GoHealth alerts:

GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The company reported ($1.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.69) by $1.66. The business had revenue of $12.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.62 million. GoHealth had a negative net margin of 26.95% and a positive return on equity of 8.00%.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Freedom Capital cut GoHealth from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of GoHealth in a research note on Monday, December 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on GOCO

GoHealth Stock Performance

Shares of GOCO traded down $0.12 on Tuesday, hitting $1.14. 65,346 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 64,493. GoHealth has a one year low of $1.13 and a one year high of $11.36. The company has a market capitalization of $32.73 million, a PE ratio of -0.06 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.74.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of GoHealth by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 1,452 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in GoHealth by 7.7% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 25,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 1,790 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC raised its position in GoHealth by 8.2% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 27,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 2,058 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of GoHealth by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 118,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,000 after acquiring an additional 4,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of GoHealth by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 81,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 7,430 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 24.21% of the company’s stock.

Trending Headlines about GoHealth

Here are the key news stories impacting GoHealth this week:

Positive Sentiment: Sidoti raised several near‑term and FY2026/FY2027 EPS forecasts, narrowing expected losses (e.g., FY2026 from ($8.86) to ($6.23); FY2027 to ($5.75)), signaling better-than-previously-expected operating trends. This reduces downside risk versus prior forecasts. MarketBeat

Sidoti raised several near‑term and FY2026/FY2027 EPS forecasts, narrowing expected losses (e.g., FY2026 from ($8.86) to ($6.23); FY2027 to ($5.75)), signaling better-than-previously-expected operating trends. This reduces downside risk versus prior forecasts. Positive Sentiment: Sidoti materially upgraded Q3 2026 EPS to ($1.47) from ($3.30), and lifted Q1/Q2 2026 estimates modestly — improvement in quarterly trajectory could be viewed as progress toward stabilization. MarketBeat

Sidoti materially upgraded Q3 2026 EPS to ($1.47) from ($3.30), and lifted Q1/Q2 2026 estimates modestly — improvement in quarterly trajectory could be viewed as progress toward stabilization. Positive Sentiment: Noble Financial upgraded its FY2027 outlook to a positive $1.93 EPS and maintains a “Strong‑Buy” stance, representing a bullish upside scenario if execution improves and revenue accelerates. MarketBeat

Noble Financial upgraded its FY2027 outlook to a positive $1.93 EPS and maintains a “Strong‑Buy” stance, representing a bullish upside scenario if execution improves and revenue accelerates. Neutral Sentiment: Sidoti published a full set of quarter‑by‑quarter EPS forecasts through FY2027 (e.g., Q1 2026 ($1.47), Q2 2026 ($1.50), etc.). These provide detailed guidance but keep full‑year consensus still negative, so impact depends on actual execution vs. these forecasts. MarketBeat

Sidoti published a full set of quarter‑by‑quarter EPS forecasts through FY2027 (e.g., Q1 2026 ($1.47), Q2 2026 ($1.50), etc.). These provide detailed guidance but keep full‑year consensus still negative, so impact depends on actual execution vs. these forecasts. Negative Sentiment: Noble lowered its FY2026 forecast (worse than prior), increasing near‑term downside risk if recovery slips; mixed signals from the same firm increase uncertainty. MarketBeat

Noble lowered its FY2026 forecast (worse than prior), increasing near‑term downside risk if recovery slips; mixed signals from the same firm increase uncertainty. Negative Sentiment: Freedom Capital downgraded GoHealth from “strong‑buy” to “hold,” weighing on sentiment and likely contributing to the share price decline as investors reprice conviction. Zacks

GoHealth Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

GoHealth, Inc is a technology-driven health insurance marketplace that connects consumers with a wide range of health insurance plans from leading carriers. Through its digital platform, the company facilitates the comparison, selection and enrollment process for individual and family plans, as well as Medicare Advantage and Medicare Supplement products. By leveraging data analytics and customer support services, GoHealth aims to simplify a traditionally complex market and enable more informed decision-making for policyholders.

The company’s online portal integrates real-time quoting tools, educational resources and access to licensed insurance agents, ensuring that users receive personalized guidance throughout the enrollment journey.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GoHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.