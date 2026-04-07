Q1 EPS Estimates for Black Stone Minerals Cut by KeyCorp

Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM – Free Report) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp dropped their Q1 2026 EPS estimates for Black Stone Minerals in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 1st. KeyCorp analyst T. Rezvan now forecasts that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of $0.21 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.28. The consensus estimate for Black Stone Minerals’ current full-year earnings is $1.36 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Black Stone Minerals’ Q4 2026 earnings at $0.26 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at $0.32 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $1.22 EPS.

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Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 23rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.04. Black Stone Minerals had a net margin of 62.26% and a return on equity of 43.31%. The business had revenue of $118.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.08 million.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Black Stone Minerals in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Zacks Research cut shares of Black Stone Minerals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Black Stone Minerals from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Black Stone Minerals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Black Stone Minerals

Black Stone Minerals Stock Down 0.9%

Shares of NYSE:BSM traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.34. The stock had a trading volume of 236,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 421,851. Black Stone Minerals has a 12 month low of $11.78 and a 12 month high of $15.49. The company has a quick ratio of 3.88, a current ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.11. The company has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.19.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Black Stone Minerals

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSM. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Black Stone Minerals by 57.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,107,673 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $94,461,000 after purchasing an additional 2,582,823 shares during the period. Northwestern University acquired a new stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals during the fourth quarter worth $15,671,000. Saber Capital Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals during the fourth quarter worth $8,389,000. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 22.6% during the third quarter. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV now owns 1,934,739 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $25,422,000 after buying an additional 356,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV lifted its holdings in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 216.6% during the third quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 509,700 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $6,697,000 after buying an additional 348,700 shares in the last quarter. 14.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Black Stone Minerals news, SVP Luke Stevens Putman sold 30,276 shares of Black Stone Minerals stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.25, for a total transaction of $461,709.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 761,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,611,609.25. The trade was a 3.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 17.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Black Stone Minerals Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 18th. Black Stone Minerals’s payout ratio is 93.75%.

About Black Stone Minerals

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Black Stone Minerals L.P. (NYSE: BSM) is a publicly traded limited partnership that acquires and manages oil and natural gas mineral interests and producing royalty interests across the United States. The company’s business model centers on holding fractional ownership in subsurface mineral estates, which allows it to earn royalty income from hydrocarbon production without taking on the capital expenditures or operating risks associated with exploration and development.

Founded in 1876 and headquartered in Houston, Texas, Black Stone Minerals has built a diversified portfolio spanning key U.S.

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