Q1 EPS Estimate for Comstock Resources Increased by Analyst

Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK – Free Report) – Research analysts at KeyCorp raised their Q1 2026 EPS estimates for Comstock Resources in a report released on Wednesday, April 1st. KeyCorp analyst T. Rezvan now expects that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of $0.25 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.15. The consensus estimate for Comstock Resources’ current full-year earnings is $0.54 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Comstock Resources’ Q3 2026 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.29 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at $0.39 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $1.25 EPS.

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CRK has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Comstock Resources from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Comstock Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 28th. UBS Group set a $17.00 price target on shares of Comstock Resources in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Bank of America lowered shares of Comstock Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $27.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Comstock Resources in a research note on Monday, December 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $20.88.

Comstock Resources Stock Up 0.2%

NYSE:CRK traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.39. The stock had a trading volume of 413,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,430,573. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.49. The company has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a PE ratio of 13.75 and a beta of 0.39. Comstock Resources has a twelve month low of $14.65 and a twelve month high of $31.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $787.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $504.66 million. Comstock Resources had a net margin of 17.80% and a return on equity of 6.30%. The firm’s revenue was up 115.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Patrick Mcgough sold 48,915 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.20, for a total transaction of $1,036,998.00. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 187,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,975,339.20. This trade represents a 20.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Comstock Resources

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. CreativeOne Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Comstock Resources by 3.7% during the third quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 13,931 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Comstock Resources by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 29,703 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $689,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Carrera Capital Advisors grew its position in shares of Comstock Resources by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Carrera Capital Advisors now owns 82,910 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,922,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Uhlmann Price Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comstock Resources by 2.4% during the third quarter. Uhlmann Price Securities LLC now owns 27,653 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comstock Resources by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,303 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the period. 36.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Comstock Resources

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Comstock Resources, Inc is an independent energy company engaged in the acquisition, exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company focuses on generating long-term value through the efficient development of unconventional resource plays and conventional prospects. Its activities encompass drilling, completion and production operations, as well as the marketing of natural gas, natural gas liquids and crude oil.

Comstock holds a core position in the Haynesville Shale of Northwest Louisiana, one of the most active natural gas plays in North America, and has built a complementary portfolio in the Delaware Basin of West Texas.

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