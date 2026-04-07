ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Crude Oil (NYSEARCA:SCO) Hits New 52-Week Low – What’s Next?

ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Crude Oil (NYSEARCA:SCO – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $7.63 and last traded at $7.73, with a volume of 19985434 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.93.

ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Crude Oil Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.35.

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Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Crude Oil

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SCO. Corigliano Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Crude Oil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $941,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Crude Oil during the fourth quarter worth $2,526,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Crude Oil by 33.8% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 52,266 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 13,212 shares in the last quarter. Group One Trading LLC lifted its stake in ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Crude Oil by 99.5% during the fourth quarter. Group One Trading LLC now owns 31,554 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 15,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Crude Oil during the third quarter worth $61,000.

About ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Crude Oil

The ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Crude Oil (SCO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg WTI Crude Oil Subindex index. The fund provides -2x the daily return of an index of futures contracts on light sweet crude oil. SCO was launched on Nov 24, 2008 and is managed by ProShares.

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