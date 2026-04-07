ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ) Stock Price Up 4.7% – Time to Buy?

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ – Get Free Report) shares were up 4.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $79.39 and last traded at $79.4870. Approximately 21,091,606 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 55,090,707 shares. The stock had previously closed at $75.92.
ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Trading Up 2.1%
The company has a 50-day moving average price of $72.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.30.
ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Cuts Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 25th were given a $0.6384 dividend. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ
ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market. The Fund invests in derivatives. It also invests in short-term cash instruments, which have a remaining maturity of 397 days or less and exhibit high quality credit profiles.
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