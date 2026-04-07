ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ) Stock Price Up 4.7% – Time to Buy?

Posted by on Apr 7th, 2026

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQGet Free Report) shares were up 4.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $79.39 and last traded at $79.4870. Approximately 21,091,606 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 55,090,707 shares. The stock had previously closed at $75.92.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Trading Up 2.1%

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $72.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.30.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 25th were given a $0.6384 dividend. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 105.4% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 47.2% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the third quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $137,000.

About ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ

(Get Free Report)

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market. The Fund invests in derivatives. It also invests in short-term cash instruments, which have a remaining maturity of 397 days or less and exhibit high quality credit profiles.

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