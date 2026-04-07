ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ) Stock Price Up 4.7% – Time to Buy?

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ – Get Free Report) shares were up 4.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $79.39 and last traded at $79.4870. Approximately 21,091,606 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 55,090,707 shares. The stock had previously closed at $75.92.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Trading Up 2.1%

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $72.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.30.

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ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 25th were given a $0.6384 dividend. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 105.4% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 47.2% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the third quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $137,000.

(Get Free Report)

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market. The Fund invests in derivatives. It also invests in short-term cash instruments, which have a remaining maturity of 397 days or less and exhibit high quality credit profiles.

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