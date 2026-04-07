Portside Wealth Group LLC Has $3.09 Million Stock Holdings in MSCI Inc $MSCI

Portside Wealth Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of MSCI Inc (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) by 16.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,391 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,090 shares during the quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in MSCI were worth $3,093,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in MSCI in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of MSCI during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of MSCI during the second quarter worth about $36,000. JPL Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MSCI during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MSCI by 100.0% during the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 68 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $655.00 price target on shares of MSCI in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Evercore upped their price target on shares of MSCI from $655.00 to $690.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of MSCI from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $710.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a $715.00 price target on shares of MSCI in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of MSCI from $618.00 to $545.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $665.89.

MSCI Price Performance

Shares of MSCI opened at $545.77 on Tuesday. MSCI Inc has a 1 year low of $486.73 and a 1 year high of $626.28. The company has a market capitalization of $40.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $554.02 and a 200-day moving average of $562.09.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 28th. The technology company reported $4.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.62 by $0.04. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 82.59% and a net margin of 38.36%.The company had revenue of $822.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $819.51 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that MSCI Inc will post 16.86 EPS for the current year.

MSCI Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 13th were given a dividend of $2.05 per share. This represents a $8.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. This is a boost from MSCI’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.80. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 13th. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.26%.

Insider Buying and Selling at MSCI

In other news, CEO Henry A. Fernandez acquired 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $518.95 per share, for a total transaction of $415,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,493,847 shares in the company, valued at $775,231,900.65. This represents a 0.05% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Andrew C. Wiechmann sold 450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $560.00, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 22,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,624,640. This trade represents a 1.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Corporate insiders own 3.76% of the company’s stock.

About MSCI

(Free Report)

MSCI Inc is a global provider of investment decision support tools and services for the financial industry. The company is best known for its family of market indexes, which are widely used as benchmarks by asset managers and as the basis for exchange-traded funds and other passive products. In addition to index construction and licensing, MSCI offers portfolio analytics, risk models, factor and performance attribution tools, and a suite of data and technology solutions designed to support portfolio management and trading.

Beyond traditional indexing and risk analytics, MSCI has expanded into environmental, social and governance (ESG) research and ratings, offering data, scores and screening tools that help investors integrate sustainability considerations into investment processes.

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