Portside Wealth Group LLC Has $22.28 Million Stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF $SPYG

Portside Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 9.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 208,802 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,545 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for about 3.0% of Portside Wealth Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Portside Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $22,279,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SPYG. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 91.0% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 60,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,824,000 after acquiring an additional 28,598 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 138.0% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $230,000. Finally, CW Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.3% in the second quarter. CW Advisors LLC now owns 14,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,387,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the period.

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SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of SPYG stock opened at $99.69 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $102.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.93. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $68.65 and a 52 week high of $109.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.39 billion, a PE ratio of 32.28 and a beta of 1.11.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index). The S&P 500 Growth Index measures the performance of the growth sector in the United States equity market. The selection universe for the S&P 500 Index includes all the United States common equities.

See Also

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