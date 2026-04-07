Portside Wealth Group LLC Acquires 7,078 Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF $IEF

Portside Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 16.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,754 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,078 shares during the quarter. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up approximately 0.7% of Portside Wealth Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Portside Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $4,880,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 52.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 87,662,438 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,455,919,000 after purchasing an additional 30,011,547 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 28.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 14,950,581 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,443,272,000 after purchasing an additional 3,291,267 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,820,353 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,236,651,000 after purchasing an additional 375,479 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,991,736 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $956,908,000 after purchasing an additional 495,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 6,175,024 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $595,643,000 after purchasing an additional 290,351 shares during the last quarter. 81.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Down 0.3%

IEF opened at $95.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.45. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $92.79 and a 52 week high of $98.04. The company has a market capitalization of $48.72 billion, a PE ratio of -22.00 and a beta of 0.26.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.3172 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.0%. This is an increase from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.28.

(Free Report)

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 7-10 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of greater than or equal to seven years and less than ten years.

Further Reading

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