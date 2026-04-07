Piper Sandler Cuts Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) Price Target to $146.00

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from $165.00 to $146.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 38.08% from the company’s current price.

APO has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays reduced their target price on Apollo Global Management from $158.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Apollo Global Management from $180.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Apollo Global Management from $164.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Royal Bank Of Canada initiated coverage on Apollo Global Management in a report on Monday, February 23rd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $142.00 target price for the company. Finally, Argus raised Apollo Global Management to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $154.50.

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Apollo Global Management Stock Down 0.4%

NYSE APO traded down $0.38 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $105.73. 1,013,996 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,171,890. The stock has a market cap of $61.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $116.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $128.86. Apollo Global Management has a 1 year low of $99.56 and a 1 year high of $157.28.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $9.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 15.25% and a net margin of 10.90%.Apollo Global Management’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.39 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Apollo Global Management will post 8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Apollo Global Management

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APO. Boston Partners increased its position in Apollo Global Management by 106.7% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,278,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $474,384,000 after acquiring an additional 1,692,532 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Apollo Global Management by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,419,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,319,617,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377,545 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth increased its position in Apollo Global Management by 2,560.3% in the 4th quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 1,404,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $203,324,000 after acquiring an additional 1,351,778 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its position in Apollo Global Management by 271.8% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,024,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $148,255,000 after acquiring an additional 748,697 shares during the period. Finally, Temasek Holdings Private Ltd increased its position in Apollo Global Management by 879.2% in the 4th quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 753,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $109,055,000 after acquiring an additional 676,411 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

Key Headlines Impacting Apollo Global Management

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About Apollo Global Management

(Get Free Report)

Apollo Global Management, Inc (NYSE: APO) is a global alternative investment manager that specializes in private equity, credit and real assets. The firm originates, invests in and manages a broad set of strategies across distressed and opportunistic credit, direct lending, structured credit, buyouts and real estate. Apollo provides investment management and advisory services to institutional clients and individual investors through pooled funds, separate accounts and publicly listed investment vehicles.

Its private equity business pursues control and non-control investments across industries, often focusing on complex or distressed situations where operational improvement and capital solutions can create value.

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