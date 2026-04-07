Pictet North America Advisors SA Sells 2,231 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM

Pictet North America Advisors SA cut its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,231 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up 2.2% of Pictet North America Advisors SA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Pictet North America Advisors SA’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $22,652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in JPM. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 92.6% during the third quarter. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC now owns 104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Miller Global Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Collier Financial bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 3rd quarter worth $60,000. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

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JPMorgan Chase & Co. News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting JPMorgan Chase & Co. this week:

Insider Buying and Selling

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In other news, CFO Jeremy Barnum sold 2,893 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.79, for a total transaction of $904,901.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 26,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,350,241.84. This trade represents a 9.78% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Troy L. Rohrbaugh sold 50,000 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.11, for a total transaction of $15,355,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 111,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,174,893.69. This trade represents a 31.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 72,029 shares of company stock worth $22,195,693. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on JPM shares. Daiwa Securities Group raised their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $345.00 to $353.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. CICC Research began coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $355.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley set a $331.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, December 9th. Finally, Freedom Capital raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and fourteen have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $334.21.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on JPM

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Up 0.4%

NYSE JPM opened at $295.66 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $298.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $307.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $202.16 and a twelve month high of $337.25. The stock has a market cap of $797.40 billion, a PE ratio of 14.78, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.05.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $5.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.93 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $45.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.98 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.16% and a net margin of 20.35%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.81 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 EPS for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 6th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 29.99%.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co (NYSE: JPM) is a diversified global financial services firm headquartered in New York City. The company provides a wide range of banking and financial products and services to consumers, small businesses, corporations, governments and institutional investors worldwide. Its operations span retail banking, commercial lending, investment banking, asset management, payments and card services, and treasury and securities services.

The firm’s principal business activities are organized across several core lines: Consumer & Community Banking, which offers deposit accounts, mortgages, auto loans, credit cards and branch and digital banking under the Chase brand; Corporate & Investment Banking, which provides capital markets, advisory, underwriting, trading and risk management services; Commercial Banking, delivering lending, treasury and capital solutions to middle-market and corporate clients; and Asset & Wealth Management, which offers investment management, private banking and retirement services to institutions and high-net-worth individuals.

See Also

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