PHSC (LON:PHSC) Hits New 12-Month Low – Here’s What Happened

PHSC plc (LON:PHSC – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 7.10 and last traded at GBX 8.98, with a volume of 140 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 8.

PHSC Stock Up 12.3%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 2.35. The stock has a market capitalization of £923,233.80, a P/E ratio of -4.22 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 9.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 9.58.

PHSC Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PHSC plc, through its subsidiaries, provides health, safety, hygiene, and environmental consultancy services and security solutions to the public and private sectors in the United Kingdom. The company also offers food safety, training and consultancy, legionella and occupational hygiene, statutory examination, CCTV, security tagging, foot fall counting/analysis, product protection, and security label services. PHSC plc was incorporated in 2000 and is based in Aylesford, the United Kingdom.

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