Persium Advisors LLC Purchases 7,345 Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF $TLT

Persium Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 133,248 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 7,345 shares during the quarter. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises 8.4% of Persium Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Persium Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $11,614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 41,721,495 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,728,650,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195,788 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,657,532 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $594,984,000 after purchasing an additional 527,803 shares during the period. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. now owns 3,535,387 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $315,958,000 after purchasing an additional 33,088 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,814,624 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $248,391,000 after purchasing an additional 63,442 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,693,948 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $240,758,000 after purchasing an additional 38,589 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

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iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $86.65 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.75 and a beta of 0.55. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $83.29 and a twelve month high of $92.19.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.3448 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.8%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 1st. This is a positive change from iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.30.

(Free Report)

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years. The Underlying Index includes all publicly-issued the United States Treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of greater than or equal to 20 years.

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