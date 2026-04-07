Perigon Wealth Management LLC Invests $1.02 Million in Companhia de saneamento Basico Do Estado De Sao Paulo – Sabesp $SBS

Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Companhia de saneamento Basico Do Estado De Sao Paulo – Sabesp (NYSE:SBS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 42,606 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,016,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SBS. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Companhia de saneamento Basico Do Estado De Sao Paulo – Sabesp by 349.0% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 152,113 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,717,000 after acquiring an additional 118,237 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Companhia de saneamento Basico Do Estado De Sao Paulo – Sabesp by 23.5% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 12,516 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 2,383 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Companhia de saneamento Basico Do Estado De Sao Paulo – Sabesp by 17.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 60,488 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after purchasing an additional 9,169 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Companhia de saneamento Basico Do Estado De Sao Paulo – Sabesp by 18.4% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 50,001 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after purchasing an additional 7,755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Companhia de saneamento Basico Do Estado De Sao Paulo – Sabesp by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,002,308 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $22,021,000 after purchasing an additional 184,486 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.62% of the company’s stock.

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Companhia de saneamento Basico Do Estado De Sao Paulo – Sabesp Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of NYSE SBS opened at $30.26 on Tuesday. Companhia de saneamento Basico Do Estado De Sao Paulo – Sabesp has a fifty-two week low of $16.52 and a fifty-two week high of $30.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.84, a P/E/G ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.16.

Companhia de saneamento Basico Do Estado De Sao Paulo – Sabesp Announces Dividend

Companhia de saneamento Basico Do Estado De Sao Paulo – Sabesp ( NYSE:SBS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Saturday, February 14th. The utilities provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter. Companhia de saneamento Basico Do Estado De Sao Paulo – Sabesp had a net margin of 23.64% and a return on equity of 15.76%. On average, analysts predict that Companhia de saneamento Basico Do Estado De Sao Paulo – Sabesp will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 11th. Investors of record on Friday, March 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.4772 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 55.0%. Companhia de saneamento Basico Do Estado De Sao Paulo – Sabesp’s payout ratio is 4.57%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings raised Companhia de saneamento Basico Do Estado De Sao Paulo – Sabesp from a “buy (b)” rating to a “buy (a-)” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Companhia de saneamento Basico Do Estado De Sao Paulo – Sabesp in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.60 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Companhia de saneamento Basico Do Estado De Sao Paulo – Sabesp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has given a Buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Companhia de saneamento Basico Do Estado De Sao Paulo – Sabesp has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.60.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Companhia de saneamento Basico Do Estado De Sao Paulo – Sabesp

Companhia de saneamento Basico Do Estado De Sao Paulo – Sabesp Company Profile

(Free Report)

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo (SABESP) is a Brazilian utility that provides water supply and wastewater collection and treatment services. As the principal sanitation company serving the state of São Paulo, SABESP operates a wide range of infrastructure spanning water capture, treatment plants, distribution networks and sewage systems. The company’s activities support residential, commercial and industrial customers and are focused on delivering potable water, ensuring water quality and expanding access to sanitation services.

SABESP’s service offering includes the operation and maintenance of water treatment and sewage treatment facilities, network expansion and rehabilitation, meter reading and billing, customer service and environmental programs aimed at improving sewage treatment rates and protecting water resources.

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