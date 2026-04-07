Peninsula Energ (OTCMKTS:PENMF) Trading Down 0.5% – Here’s What Happened

Peninsula Energ (OTCMKTS:PENMF – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 0.5% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.4109 and last traded at $0.4109. Approximately 5,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 31,109 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.4131.

Peninsula Energ Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.44.

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About Peninsula Energ

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Peninsula Energy Limited (OTCMKTS: PENMF) is an Australia-based uranium mining and development company focused on in-situ recovery (ISR) extraction in the United States. The company’s primary asset is the Lance Projects, located within Wyoming’s Powder River Basin, where it operates a central processing plant and associated wellfields under license from the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission. Peninsula Energy’s ISR approach involves circulating oxygenated water through subsurface sandstone aquifers to dissolve uranium, then recovering the uranium-rich solution at surface facilities for purification and precipitation as U3O8.

In addition to its flagship Lance Projects, Peninsula Energy holds exploration and development rights for nearby satellite deposits in the Barnes Dome area of Wyoming.

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