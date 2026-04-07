Pasofino Gold (CVE:VEIN) Reaches New 52-Week High – What’s Next?

Pasofino Gold Limited (CVE:VEIN – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.90 and last traded at C$0.90, with a volume of 4502 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.90.

Pasofino Gold Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.70. The stock has a market cap of C$135.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.00 and a beta of 1.08.

About Pasofino Gold

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Pasofino Gold Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It has an option to acquire 49% interest in the Dugbe gold project covering an area of 2,559 square kilometers situated in southern Liberia. The company was formerly known as Enforcer Gold Corp. and changed its name to Pasofino Gold Limited in October 2019. Pasofino Gold Limited was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

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