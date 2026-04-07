Paragon Financial Partners Inc. Buys Shares of 17,122 Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF $GPIQ

Paragon Financial Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:GPIQ – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 17,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $905,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GPIQ. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF in the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Comerica Bank bought a new position in Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF in the third quarter valued at about $102,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF in the third quarter valued at about $104,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $149,000. Finally, Aventura Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $155,000.

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Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF Stock Up 0.5%

Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF stock opened at $49.92 on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF has a 12-month low of $38.13 and a 12-month high of $54.63. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $51.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.26. The stock has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of 33.26 and a beta of 0.95.

Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF Cuts Dividend

Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be given a $0.4319 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.4%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 1st.

(Free Report)

The Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF (GPIQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that primarily involves stocks within the Nasdaq-100. Combining equity investments with a call strategy, the fund seeks to generate stable income while offering potential for capital growth GPIQ was launched on Oct 24, 2023 and is issued by Goldman Sachs.

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Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPIQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:GPIQ – Free Report).

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