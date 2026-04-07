Oruka Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORKA) Price Target Raised to $78.00 at Barclays

Oruka Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORKA – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by equities researchers at Barclays from $50.00 to $78.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 31.82% from the stock’s current price.

ORKA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Oruka Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Oruka Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Oruka Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Oruka Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Oruka Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.90.

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Oruka Therapeutics Stock Up 5.0%

ORKA stock traded up $2.80 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $59.17. The stock had a trading volume of 823,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 587,193. Oruka Therapeutics has a one year low of $5.49 and a one year high of $60.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $37.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.02. The company has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.94 and a beta of -0.54.

Oruka Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORKA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.16. As a group, research analysts predict that Oruka Therapeutics will post -3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Oruka Therapeutics

In related news, insider Joana Goncalves sold 7,641 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.91, for a total transaction of $312,593.31. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 33,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,365,453.07. This trade represents a 18.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Lawrence Otto Klein sold 1,729 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.30, for a total transaction of $71,407.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 927,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,297,861.70. This trade represents a 0.19% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 23,765 shares of company stock valued at $849,575 in the last 90 days. 24.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oruka Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORKA. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in Oruka Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $28,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in Oruka Therapeutics by 464.0% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,306 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Oruka Therapeutics by 47.2% during the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Oruka Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Oruka Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 56.44% of the company’s stock.

About Oruka Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Oruka Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical‐stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of novel peptide‐based therapies for oncology. The company’s proprietary stapled peptide platform is designed to selectively disrupt intracellular protein–protein interactions that drive tumor growth and immune evasion. By combining the specificity of biologics with the cell‐permeability of small molecules, Oruka aims to target cancer pathways that have been historically considered “undruggable.”

The company’s lead candidate, ONCT-01, is currently in Phase 1 clinical trials for patients with advanced solid tumors, assessing safety, tolerability and preliminary efficacy.

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