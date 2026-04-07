Orderly (ORDER) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $9.02 Million

Orderly (ORDER) traded down 7.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 7th. Over the last seven days, Orderly has traded up 7.7% against the US dollar. One Orderly token can currently be bought for about $0.0518 or 0.00000076 BTC on exchanges. Orderly has a market cap of $9.02 million and $52.77 million worth of Orderly was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

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Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $68,337.83 or 1.00171888 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Orderly Token Profile

Orderly was first traded on August 26th, 2024. Orderly’s total supply is 997,907,009 tokens and its circulating supply is 174,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Orderly is orderly.network/blog. Orderly’s official Twitter account is @orderlynetwork. Orderly’s official website is orderly.network.

Orderly Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Orderly (ORDER) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. Orderly has a current supply of 997,907,008.58622917 with 370,893,041.26755669 in circulation. The last known price of Orderly is 0.05250581 USD and is down -9.43 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 145 active market(s) with $70,959,036.60 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://orderly.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orderly directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orderly should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Orderly using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

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