Oklo (NYSE:OKLO) Stock Price Down 5.9% – Time to Sell?

Oklo Inc. (NYSE:OKLO – Get Free Report) fell 5.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $45.17 and last traded at $45.8780. 1,191,335 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 10,096,794 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.76.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on OKLO shares. Barclays lowered their price target on Oklo from $146.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 23rd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Oklo in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $122.00 price objective on shares of Oklo in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. B. Riley Financial cut their price objective on Oklo from $129.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Oklo from $95.00 to $73.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.30.

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Oklo Trading Down 4.7%

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $63.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.40. The company has a market cap of $8.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -64.56 and a beta of 0.93.

Oklo (NYSE:OKLO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.10). During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.74) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Oklo Inc. will post -8.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Oklo

In related news, CEO Jacob Dewitte sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.25, for a total transaction of $3,015,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 691,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,749,533.25. This trade represents a 7.98% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard Craig Bealmear sold 16,342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.08, for a total value of $834,749.36. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 386,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,717,288.64. This trade represents a 4.06% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 1,238,766 shares of company stock valued at $93,585,861 in the last 90 days. 18.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Plancorp LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oklo by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 6,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Oklo by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oklo by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 7,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $789,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Meriwether Wealth & Planning LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oklo by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Meriwether Wealth & Planning LLC now owns 4,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Rossby Financial LCC lifted its stake in shares of Oklo by 75.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rossby Financial LCC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. 85.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Oklo

(Get Free Report)

Oklo, Inc is a California-based energy technology company specializing in the design and development of advanced nuclear microreactors. Headquartered in Fremont, the firm focuses on small modular reactor (SMR) technology that leverages fast-neutron fission and liquid-metal cooling to deliver carbon-free power. Oklo’s core objective is to bring compact, factory-built reactors online within a decade, offering a low-footprint alternative to traditional large nuclear plants.

The company’s flagship product, the Aurora microreactor, is a 1.5-megawatt electric (MWe) fast reactor cooled by a sodium alloy.

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