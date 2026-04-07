Oceanpal (NASDAQ:SVRN) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Oceanpal (NASDAQ:SVRN – Free Report) to a hold rating in a research note published on Saturday.

Oceanpal Trading Up 21.1%

Shares of SVRN stock opened at $9.58 on Friday. Oceanpal has a 52-week low of $3.12 and a 52-week high of $1,585.00.

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OceanPal Inc focuses on the provision of ocean-going transportation services. The company owns and operates drybulk carriers that transport major bulks, such as iron ore, coal, and grains, as well as minor bulks comprising bauxite, phosphate, and fertilizers. As of November 29, 2021, its fleet consisted of 3 dry bulk vessels, which include 2 Panamax and 1 Capesize vessels. The company is based in Athens, Greece.

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