Oceanpal (NASDAQ:SVRN) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Oceanpal (NASDAQ:SVRN – Free Report) to a hold rating in a research note published on Saturday.
Oceanpal Trading Up 21.1%
Shares of SVRN stock opened at $9.58 on Friday. Oceanpal has a 52-week low of $3.12 and a 52-week high of $1,585.00.
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