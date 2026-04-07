NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Reaches New 52-Week Low on Analyst Downgrade

Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday after CICC Research downgraded the stock from an outperform rating to a market perform rating. CICC Research now has a $58.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $69.00. NIKE traded as low as $43.09 and last traded at $42.8470, with a volume of 2926525 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.03.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on NIKE from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. UBS Group dropped their price target on NIKE from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on NIKE from $65.00 to $56.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of NIKE in a research note on Wednesday, December 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, December 19th. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.25.

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Key Headlines Impacting NIKE

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NIKE

Here are the key news stories impacting NIKE this week:

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cornerstone Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIKE during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Sankala Group LLC acquired a new position in NIKE during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in NIKE during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in NIKE during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in NIKE during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. 64.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NIKE Stock Down 2.9%

The company has a market capitalization of $63.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50-day moving average is $58.01 and its 200-day moving average is $62.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 31st. The footwear maker reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $11.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.23 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 16.41%. The company’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 2nd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is 108.61%.

About NIKE

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Nike, Inc (NYSE: NKE) is a global designer, marketer and distributor of athletic footwear, apparel, equipment and accessories. Founded in 1964 as Blue Ribbon Sports by Phil Knight and Bill Bowerman and renamed Nike in 1971, the company is headquartered near Beaverton, Oregon. Nike develops and commercializes products across performance and lifestyle categories for sports including running, basketball, soccer and training, and is known for signature technologies and design-driven product lines.

The company markets products under several primary brands, including Nike, Jordan and Converse, and sells through a combination of wholesale relationships, branded retail stores and direct-to-consumer channels such as company-operated stores and digital platforms (e.g., Nike.com and mobile apps).

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