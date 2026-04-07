Next (OTCMKTS:NXGPY) Sees Large Volume Increase – Still a Buy?

Next PLC (OTCMKTS:NXGPY – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 3,311 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 418% from the previous session’s volume of 639 shares.The stock last traded at $86.15 and had previously closed at $87.5805.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NXGPY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Research cut Next from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Next from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

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Next Stock Down 3.0%

About Next

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.74. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.83.

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Next is a UK-based retail group best known for its clothing, footwear and homeware offerings sold through a combination of physical stores, online channels and catalog services. The company markets predominantly its own-label fashion and lifestyle ranges across women’s, men’s and children’s apparel, together with footwear, accessories and home products. Its multi-channel model aims to integrate in-store merchandising with e-commerce and direct-to-consumer catalogue sales to reach a broad customer base.

Operations combine a network of domestic stores in the UK with international presence delivered largely through franchise and partner arrangements, plus a global e-commerce platform that ships to multiple markets.

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