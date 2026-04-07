Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Uber Technologies, Inc. $UBER

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 40.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 51,875 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,929 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $4,239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of UBER. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 1,905.3% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,350,479 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $426,216,000 after purchasing an additional 4,133,532 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 4,471.9% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,966,828 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $290,660,000 after purchasing an additional 2,901,936 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 97.1% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 5,422,035 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $531,197,000 after purchasing an additional 2,671,539 shares during the period. C WorldWide Group Holding A S purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the third quarter worth about $173,776,000. Finally, Danske Bank A S purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies in the third quarter worth about $151,979,000. 80.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

UBER has been the subject of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $99.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Uber Technologies from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-two have assigned a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $105.14.

Uber Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE UBER opened at $72.15 on Tuesday. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.63 and a fifty-two week high of $101.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.05. The company has a market capitalization of $147.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.32, a P/E/G ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.08). Uber Technologies had a net margin of 19.33% and a return on equity of 43.63%. The business had revenue of $14.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.21 EPS. Uber Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. Uber Technologies has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.650-0.720 EPS. Analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Uber Technologies

In other Uber Technologies news, SVP Nikki Krishnamurthy sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.45, for a total transaction of $2,233,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 460,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,303,284.20. This trade represents a 6.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Tony West sold 3,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total transaction of $260,937.50. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 176,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,744,764. This trade represents a 1.74% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Uber Technologies, Inc is a technology company that operates a global platform connecting riders, drivers, couriers, restaurants and shippers. Founded in 2009 by Garrett Camp and Travis Kalanick and headquartered in San Francisco, Uber developed one of the first large-scale ride-hailing marketplaces and has since expanded into a broader set of mobility and logistics services. The company completed its initial public offering in 2019 and continues to position its app-based network as a multi-modal transportation and delivery platform.

Uber’s principal businesses include mobility services (ride-hailing and shared rides), delivery through Uber Eats, and freight logistics via Uber Freight.

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