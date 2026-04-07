Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Acquires 9,677 Shares of iShares Global Tech ETF $IXN

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Free Report) by 10.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 99,153 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,677 shares during the quarter. iShares Global Tech ETF makes up approximately 1.6% of Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF were worth $10,411,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IXN. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $632,000. Montecito Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $859,000. Asempa Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $852,000. Montis Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,023,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 541.5% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 32,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,364,000 after acquiring an additional 27,043 shares in the last quarter.

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iShares Global Tech ETF Price Performance

Shares of IXN opened at $102.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.73 and a beta of 1.24. iShares Global Tech ETF has a 1 year low of $63.58 and a 1 year high of $112.78. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.32.

About iShares Global Tech ETF

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

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