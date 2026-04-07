Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Canaccord Genuity Group Analyst Says

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $164.00 to $200.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 53.83% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on NBIX. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Zacks Research cut shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $180.00 to $177.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective (up from $173.00) on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $146.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Neurocrine Biosciences currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.80.

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Neurocrine Biosciences Trading Down 1.9%

NBIX stock traded down $2.47 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $130.01. The stock had a trading volume of 550,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,138,563. The company has a market capitalization of $13.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.79, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $131.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.01. Neurocrine Biosciences has a 1-year low of $84.23 and a 1-year high of $160.18.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by ($0.48). The company had revenue of $805.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $804.21 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 16.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.69 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Neurocrine Biosciences will post 4.28 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Kyle Gano sold 36,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.70, for a total value of $4,830,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 140,407 shares in the company, valued at $18,632,008.90. The trade was a 20.59% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 4.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Neurocrine Biosciences

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NBIX. USA Financial Formulas bought a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 143.6% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 120.5% during the 3rd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 183 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Eastern Bank acquired a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, DJE Kapital AG bought a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

Key Stories Impacting Neurocrine Biosciences

Here are the key news stories impacting Neurocrine Biosciences this week:

Positive Sentiment: Neurocrine agreed to acquire Soleno Therapeutics for $53.00/share (~$2.9B cash), adding VYKAT XR (first‑in‑class for hyperphagia/Prader‑Willi) and expanding into metabolic/endocrine rare‑disease areas — a clear strategic diversification that could extend Neurocrine’s commercial runway and future revenue streams. PR Newswire Reuters

Neurocrine agreed to acquire Soleno Therapeutics for $53.00/share (~$2.9B cash), adding VYKAT XR (first‑in‑class for hyperphagia/Prader‑Willi) and expanding into metabolic/endocrine rare‑disease areas — a clear strategic diversification that could extend Neurocrine’s commercial runway and future revenue streams. Positive Sentiment: Multiple firms raised ratings/targets after the deal: HC Wainwright to $215 (buy), Wedbush to $166 (outperform), Bank of America to $199 (buy, citing Vykat XR upside) and Needham reaffirmed buy at $185 — these lifts signal analyst conviction that the acquisition and portfolio mix support materially higher valuation. Benzinga (covers multiple upgrades) TickerReport TipRanks / BofA note

Multiple firms raised ratings/targets after the deal: HC Wainwright to $215 (buy), Wedbush to $166 (outperform), Bank of America to $199 (buy, citing Vykat XR upside) and Needham reaffirmed buy at $185 — these lifts signal analyst conviction that the acquisition and portfolio mix support materially higher valuation. Neutral Sentiment: Soleno shares jumped sharply on the deal (markets accepted the premium paid), which validates the target’s value but also highlights the cash outflow and premium Neurocrine is paying. This is market confirmation of deal terms rather than a direct positive for NBIX’s near‑term EPS. InsiderMonkey

Soleno shares jumped sharply on the deal (markets accepted the premium paid), which validates the target’s value but also highlights the cash outflow and premium Neurocrine is paying. This is market confirmation of deal terms rather than a direct positive for NBIX’s near‑term EPS. Negative Sentiment: Shares of Neurocrine initially fell after the announcement as investors weighed the $2.9B cash cost, dilution and near‑term execution risk on commercializing new assets and integrating Soleno. Coverage noted the share decline and investor caution. Barron’s

Shares of Neurocrine initially fell after the announcement as investors weighed the $2.9B cash cost, dilution and near‑term execution risk on commercializing new assets and integrating Soleno. Coverage noted the share decline and investor caution. Negative Sentiment: Some analysts (e.g., BMO) kept a cautious stance (Hold, $140 PT), flagging longer‑term execution risks for Ingrezza and orphan markets that could offset acquisition benefits if commercialization or patent/IP issues arise. TipRanks / BMO note

Neurocrine Biosciences Company Profile

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Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ: NBIX) is a biopharmaceutical company based in San Diego, California, focused on developing treatments for neurological, endocrine and neuropsychiatric disorders. Since its founding in 1992, the company has pursued a research‐driven strategy aimed at addressing unmet medical needs in movement disorders, reproductive health and central nervous system conditions. Neurocrine’s operations encompass drug discovery, clinical development and commercialization activities.

The company’s lead marketed product, Ingrezza™ (valbenazine), is indicated for the treatment of tardive dyskinesia, a movement disorder associated with long-term antipsychotic use.

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