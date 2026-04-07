Neonc Technologies (NASDAQ:NTHI) President Buys $121,800.00 in Stock

Neonc Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTHI – Get Free Report) President Amir Heshmatpour purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.09 per share, for a total transaction of $121,800.00. Following the transaction, the president directly owned 3,012,000 shares in the company, valued at $18,343,080. This trade represents a 0.67% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Neonc Technologies Stock Performance

NTHI stock traded down $0.21 during trading on Monday, hitting $5.74. The company had a trading volume of 37,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,437. Neonc Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.20 and a 1-year high of $12.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.22.

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Institutional Investors Weigh In On Neonc Technologies

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Neonc Technologies by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 226,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,056,000 after acquiring an additional 2,207 shares in the last quarter. Westmount Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Neonc Technologies by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Westmount Partners LLC now owns 43,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 3,112 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Neonc Technologies by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 43,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Neonc Technologies by 5,314.8% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 8,982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Neonc Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $100,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Research raised Neonc Technologies to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Neonc Technologies in a report on Friday, March 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Neonc Technologies has a consensus rating of “Reduce”.

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About Neonc Technologies

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Neonc Technologies Holdings, Inc develops novel molecular technology that provides enhanced targeted delivery of technologies for treating central nervous system diseases. Its lead products in development include NEO100, which is in Phase 2a clinical trials for treating glioblastoma; and NEO212, a covalently conjugated molecule combining the chemotherapeutic drug temozolomide with perillyl alcohol that is completed preclinical testing. The company was incorporated in 2023 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

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