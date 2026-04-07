Neonc Technologies (NASDAQ:NTHI) President Amir Heshmatpour Acquires 5,000 Shares

Neonc Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTHI – Get Free Report) President Amir Heshmatpour acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.32 per share, with a total value of $31,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the president directly owned 3,017,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,067,440. The trade was a 0.17% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Neonc Technologies Stock Down 3.5%

Shares of NTHI traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $5.74. 37,752 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 52,437. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.22. Neonc Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.20 and a 1 year high of $12.99.

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Institutional Trading of Neonc Technologies

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Neonc Technologies by 5,314.8% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 8,982 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Neonc Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $100,000. SLT Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Neonc Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Neonc Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new stake in Neonc Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $126,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on NTHI shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Neonc Technologies in a report on Friday, March 27th. Zacks Research raised shares of Neonc Technologies to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Neonc Technologies presently has an average rating of “Reduce”.

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About Neonc Technologies

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Neonc Technologies Holdings, Inc develops novel molecular technology that provides enhanced targeted delivery of technologies for treating central nervous system diseases. Its lead products in development include NEO100, which is in Phase 2a clinical trials for treating glioblastoma; and NEO212, a covalently conjugated molecule combining the chemotherapeutic drug temozolomide with perillyl alcohol that is completed preclinical testing. The company was incorporated in 2023 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

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