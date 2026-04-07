Navitas Semiconductor Corporation $NVTS Shares Acquired by Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Navitas Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:NVTS – Free Report) by 1,425.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 132,874 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 124,164 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Navitas Semiconductor were worth $949,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Navitas Semiconductor by 24.7% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC boosted its position in shares of Navitas Semiconductor by 6.5% in the third quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 15,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its position in shares of Navitas Semiconductor by 3.8% in the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 30,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Navitas Semiconductor by 3.8% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 45,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 1,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Navitas Semiconductor by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 11,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,725 shares during the last quarter. 46.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Navitas Semiconductor in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Navitas Semiconductor in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.78.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Ranbir Singh sold 389,096 shares of Navitas Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.52, for a total transaction of $3,704,193.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Todd Glickman sold 98,152 shares of Navitas Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.78, for a total transaction of $1,058,078.56. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 735,231 shares in the company, valued at $7,925,790.18. This represents a 11.78% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 509,016 shares of company stock worth $4,967,814 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 29.90% of the company’s stock.

Navitas Semiconductor Stock Performance

NASDAQ NVTS opened at $8.84 on Tuesday. Navitas Semiconductor Corporation has a one year low of $1.55 and a one year high of $17.79. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.51 and a beta of 3.15.

Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.05). Navitas Semiconductor had a negative net margin of 254.71% and a negative return on equity of 14.52%. The firm had revenue of $7.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share. Navitas Semiconductor’s revenue for the quarter was down 59.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Navitas Semiconductor Corporation will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Navitas Semiconductor Profile

(Free Report)

Navitas Semiconductor is a fabless semiconductor company specialized in gallium nitride (GaN) power integrated circuits. The company’s core mission centers on delivering high-efficiency, high-power-density power solutions that address the needs of modern electronic devices, ranging from fast chargers for consumer electronics to industrial and automotive power systems.

Navitas offers a portfolio of GaNFast power ICs designed to replace traditional silicon-based power components. These products integrate GaN transistors, drivers and protection features into single-chip solutions, enabling faster charging, reduced energy loss and smaller power supply footprints.

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