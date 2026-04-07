MYX Finance (MYX) Price Hits $0.22 on Exchanges

MYX Finance (MYX) traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 7th. MYX Finance has a total market capitalization of $27.71 million and $11.30 million worth of MYX Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MYX Finance token can currently be bought for $0.22 or 0.00000326 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, MYX Finance has traded down 6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

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Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $68,337.83 or 1.00171888 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About MYX Finance

MYX Finance launched on May 31st, 2023. MYX Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 124,762,450 tokens. The official message board for MYX Finance is medium.com/@myxfinance. The official website for MYX Finance is app.myx.finance. MYX Finance’s official Twitter account is @myx_finance.

Buying and Selling MYX Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “MYX Finance (MYX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. MYX Finance has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 281,841,423.7 in circulation. The last known price of MYX Finance is 0.22672274 USD and is up 0.46 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 160 active market(s) with $10,570,960.93 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://app.myx.finance.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MYX Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MYX Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MYX Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

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