Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) Given a $28.00 Price Target at Royal Bank Of Canada

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Free Report) received a $28.00 target price from stock analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada in a research note issued on Tuesday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Royal Bank Of Canada’s price target points to a potential upside of 6.31% from the stock’s current price.

MOS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Mosaic from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Oppenheimer set a $35.00 target price on shares of Mosaic in a research report on Friday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Mosaic from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.27.

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Mosaic Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MOS traded down $0.17 on Tuesday, reaching $26.34. 3,507,549 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,932,405. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.58, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.95. Mosaic has a fifty-two week low of $22.37 and a fifty-two week high of $38.23. The business’s 50-day moving average is $27.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.26). Mosaic had a return on equity of 5.80% and a net margin of 4.49%.The business had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Mosaic will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mosaic

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Mosaic by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,123,171 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $942,477,000 after purchasing an additional 461,524 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Mosaic by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,407,136 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $322,979,000 after purchasing an additional 830,985 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Mosaic by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,174,708 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $317,379,000 after purchasing an additional 240,146 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Mosaic by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,840,398 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $285,235,000 after acquiring an additional 2,653,969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Mosaic by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,479,395 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $203,916,000 after acquiring an additional 63,822 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

About Mosaic

(Get Free Report)

Mosaic Co is one of the world’s leading producers and marketers of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. The company’s primary business activities center on the extraction, processing and distribution of phosphate rock, phosphate-based fertilizers and potash products. These core nutrients are essential components in modern agriculture, supporting crop yields and soil health across a range of farming applications.

In its phosphate segment, Mosaic operates mining and production facilities that convert phosphate rock into concentrated phosphates, finished phosphate fertilizers and feed phosphates for animal nutrition.

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