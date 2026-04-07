Morgan Stanley Has Lowered Expectations for S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) Stock Price

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $580.00 to $556.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 29.03% from the company’s previous close.

SPGI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Evercore set a $625.00 price target on S&P Global and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. UBS Group decreased their target price on S&P Global from $620.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on S&P Global from $482.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $498.00 target price on S&P Global in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $565.00 target price on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $558.80.

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S&P Global Trading Down 0.7%

SPGI traded down $3.20 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $430.92. The company had a trading volume of 433,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,532,489. The stock has a market cap of $130.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.41, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $437.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $479.92. S&P Global has a 52 week low of $381.61 and a 52 week high of $579.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $4.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.32 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 16.56% and a net margin of 29.16%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.77 earnings per share. S&P Global has set its FY 2026 guidance at 19.400-19.650 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that S&P Global will post 17.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On S&P Global

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of S&P Global by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,374,366 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,873,340,000 after buying an additional 117,728 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of S&P Global by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,259,690 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,451,971,000 after buying an additional 157,301 shares during the period. TCI Fund Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of S&P Global by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 11,790,310 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,161,498,000 after buying an additional 600,440 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of S&P Global by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,333,099 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,354,796,000 after buying an additional 263,051 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of S&P Global by 4.6% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,231,644 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,033,003,000 after buying an additional 274,285 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

About S&P Global

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S&P Global is a leading provider of financial information, analytics and benchmark indices that serve investors, issuers, corporations and public institutions worldwide. The company operates through well-known businesses that include credit ratings, market intelligence and index licensing, as well as commodity and energy information services. Its products and services are used to assess creditworthiness, inform investment decisions, construct and track benchmark portfolios, and support risk and commodity market analysis.

S&P Global Ratings provides independent credit ratings, research and data used by fixed income investors and capital market participants to evaluate issuer and transaction risk.

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