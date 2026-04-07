Morgan Stanley Boosts ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) Price Target to $113.00

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $104.00 to $113.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 25.13% from the company’s current price.

OKE has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of ONEOK from $114.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of ONEOK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $85.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $91.00 price target on shares of ONEOK in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of ONEOK in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $91.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of ONEOK from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $81.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ONEOK currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.50.

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ONEOK Stock Up 2.0%

Shares of ONEOK stock traded up $1.80 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $90.30. 1,368,481 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,016,468. The stock has a market cap of $56.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $85.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.56. ONEOK has a 12-month low of $64.02 and a 12-month high of $95.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $9.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.77 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 15.29%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.57 EPS. ONEOK has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.040-5.870 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that ONEOK will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ONEOK

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC now owns 5,372 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of ONEOK by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 21,577 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,586,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. TCV Trust & Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of ONEOK by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. TCV Trust & Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,290 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in shares of ONEOK by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,034 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in ONEOK by 0.8% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 17,957 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,782,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. 69.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ONEOK

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ONEOK, Inc (NYSE: OKE) is a publicly traded midstream energy company headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma. The company owns and operates a portfolio of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) pipelines, processing facilities, fractionators and storage and terminal assets. Its operations are focused on gathering, processing, transporting, fractionating and marketing NGLs and interstate natural gas, providing critical infrastructure that connects hydrocarbon production to refineries, petrochemical plants and other end markets.

ONEOK’s asset base includes pipeline systems and processing plants that move and condition natural gas, along with infrastructure for the transportation, storage and fractionation of NGLs such as ethane, propane and butane.

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