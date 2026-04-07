Modera Wealth Management LLC Sells 90,519 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF $IJS

Modera Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report) by 10.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 739,155 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90,519 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF comprises 1.0% of Modera Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Modera Wealth Management LLC owned 1.20% of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF worth $84,057,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 684.9% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 108,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,799,000 after purchasing an additional 94,719 shares during the period. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $8,671,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the second quarter worth about $1,763,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the third quarter worth about $23,118,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 99.0% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 53,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,941,000 after purchasing an additional 26,724 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.86% of the company’s stock.

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iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of IJS stock opened at $119.53 on Tuesday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $82.10 and a 12-month high of $127.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $120.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.92 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics. The Fund invests in a representative sample of securities included in the Index that collectively has an investment profile similar to the Index.

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