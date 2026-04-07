Modera Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF $EFV

Modera Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 14.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,494,583 shares of the company’s stock after selling 244,451 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of Modera Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Modera Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.36% of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF worth $106,728,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,996,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $949,381,000 after acquiring an additional 382,008 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,581,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $717,729,000 after buying an additional 861,825 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,428,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,035,000 after buying an additional 82,277 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,214,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,502,000 after buying an additional 948,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 68.6% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 5,691,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,280,000 after buying an additional 2,316,220 shares in the last quarter.

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iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF stock opened at $75.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.91 billion, a PE ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.73. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a twelve month low of $51.87 and a twelve month high of $80.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $75.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.09.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East. The Fund invests in sectors, such as financials, energy, healthcare, telecommunication services, industrials, utilities, consumer discretionary, materials, information technology and consumer staples.

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