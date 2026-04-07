Modera Wealth Management LLC Has $52.68 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF $IJH

Modera Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 798,240 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,438 shares during the quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF worth $52,684,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IJH. Capital A Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Davis Capital Management bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. New Millennium Group LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 72.1% during the 3rd quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 537 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 240.7% during the 4th quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 552 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. Finally, North Capital Inc. increased its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 133.1% during the 3rd quarter. North Capital Inc. now owns 571 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

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iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

IJH stock opened at $68.46 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $69.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.32. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.15 and a fifty-two week high of $72.56.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market. The Underlying Index consists of stocks from a range of industries. Components include financial, industrials, and information technology companies.

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