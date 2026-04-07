Modera Wealth Management LLC Has $154.55 Million Position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF $DFAU

Modera Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Free Report) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,302,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 115,862 shares during the period. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF comprises 1.8% of Modera Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Modera Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 1.49% of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF worth $154,552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. GWN Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. GWN Securities Inc. now owns 11,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Warburton Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. Warburton Capital Management LLC now owns 11,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Fnancial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Dixon Fnancial Services Inc. now owns 10,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Axis Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. Axis Wealth Partners LLC now owns 13,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 3.9% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 11,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period.

Get Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF alerts:

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of DFAU stock opened at $45.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $46.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.60. The firm has a market cap of $10.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.25 and a beta of 1.00. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a 12 month low of $33.06 and a 12 month high of $48.36.

About Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF

The Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (DFAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAU was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.