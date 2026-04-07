Modera Wealth Management LLC Cuts Position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF $DFAS

Posted by on Apr 7th, 2026

Modera Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFASFree Report) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 518,222 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,446 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.30% of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF worth $36,105,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 38.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Vestwell Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF stock opened at $72.18 on Tuesday. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $51.45 and a twelve month high of $77.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $73.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.02. The firm has a market cap of $12.91 billion, a PE ratio of 15.89 and a beta of 1.06.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

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Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS)

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