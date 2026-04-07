Mitsubishi (OTCMKTS:MSBHF) Shares Gap Down – What’s Next?

Shares of Mitsubishi Corp. (OTCMKTS:MSBHF – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $34.69, but opened at $33.00. Mitsubishi shares last traded at $33.7040, with a volume of 5,885 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Mitsubishi in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold”.

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Mitsubishi Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $134.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.60 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $32.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Mitsubishi (OTCMKTS:MSBHF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $32.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.57 billion. Mitsubishi had a return on equity of 7.43% and a net margin of 3.99%. On average, research analysts predict that Mitsubishi Corp. will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

About Mitsubishi

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Mitsubishi is a long-established Japanese business family and brand that today encompasses a group of independent companies operating across a wide range of industries. The Mitsubishi name traces back to the late 19th century and the founding of a shipping firm that grew into a diversified industrial and trading conglomerate. Over time the original zaibatsu was reorganized into a number of separately managed companies that nonetheless share the Mitsubishi mark and coordinate through cross-shareholdings and business relationships.

Companies using the Mitsubishi name are active in sectors including industrial machinery and heavy equipment, automotive manufacturing, electrical and electronic equipment, chemicals and materials, energy and natural resources, trading and logistics, finance and banking, real estate, and food and consumer products.

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