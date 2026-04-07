Mitie Group (OTCMKTS:MITFY) and Sodexo (OTCMKTS:SDXAY) Head-To-Head Comparison

Sodexo (OTCMKTS:SDXAY – Get Free Report) and Mitie Group (OTCMKTS:MITFY – Get Free Report) are both mid-cap business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Dividends

Sodexo pays an annual dividend of $0.45 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.3%. Mitie Group pays an annual dividend of $0.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%.

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Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.2% of Mitie Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Sodexo shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.8% of Mitie Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sodexo 1 5 1 0 2.00 Mitie Group 0 0 0 1 4.00

Profitability

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Sodexo and Mitie Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

This table compares Sodexo and Mitie Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sodexo N/A N/A N/A Mitie Group N/A N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

Sodexo has a beta of 0.56, indicating that its stock price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mitie Group has a beta of 1.15, indicating that its stock price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Sodexo and Mitie Group”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sodexo $26.49 billion 0.29 $765.33 million N/A N/A Mitie Group $6.48 billion 0.45 $129.37 million N/A N/A

Sodexo has higher revenue and earnings than Mitie Group.

About Sodexo

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Sodexo S.A. provides food services and facilities management services worldwide. It offers various on-site services, which includes corporate services, energy and resources, government and agencies, and other services; healthcare and seniors; and learning solutions to schools and universities. The company also provides food services comprising retail service, food delivery, and meal and food vouchers, as well as digital food ordering services; savings and purchase solutions, data and digital tools, and advisory services and client support; and work-life balance and employee experience solutions. In addition, it offers facility management services, including technical service management, assets management, building maintenance, access control, deep cleaning, energy management, space planning, project management, front-of-house services, grounds maintenance, waste management, HVAC systems, mail management, commercial cleaning, workspace management, and pest control. services. The company was formerly known as Sodexho Alliance and changed its name to Sodexo S.A. in 2008. Sodexo S.A. was founded in 1966 and is headquartered in Issy-les-Moulineaux, France.

About Mitie Group

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Mitie Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides facilities management and professional services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Business Services, Technical Services, Central Government & Defense (CG&D), Communities. The company provides decarbonization, electrical grid connections, emission intelligence, energy and carbon, EV fleets, and heat solutions, as well as solar energy; cleaning and hygiene, engineering maintenance, integrated facilities management, landscape, and waste management services; project and workplace services; and Fire & security systems, front of house, intelligence, vetting, and security guarding service. It serves to financial, professional, life science, manufacturing, media, telecom and tech, retail, shopping centres, transport, utilities, central and local government, critical environment, defence, education, healthcare, and justice and immigration sectors. The company was incorporated in 1936 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

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