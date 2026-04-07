Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) Price Target Lowered to $108.00 at Evercore

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Evercore from $115.00 to $108.00 in a report issued on Monday,MarketScreener reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the medical technology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Leerink Partners reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $119.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Medtronic to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Medtronic currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.10.

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Medtronic Trading Down 0.5%

Medtronic stock opened at $85.87 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.54. The firm has a market cap of $110.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.75. Medtronic has a 1 year low of $79.55 and a 1 year high of $106.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $94.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.19.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 17th. The medical technology company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $9.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.89 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 14.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.38 earnings per share. Medtronic has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.620-5.660 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Medtronic will post 5.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 27th. Medtronic’s payout ratio is presently 79.11%.

Insider Activity

In other Medtronic news, EVP Harry Skip Kiil sold 52,524 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.71, for a total transaction of $5,132,120.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 32,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,201,761.28. This trade represents a 61.58% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Medtronic

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 128,961,343 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $12,388,027,000 after buying an additional 1,888,381 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 61,660,158 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $5,966,780,000 after buying an additional 1,199,621 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 53,616,694 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $5,150,420,000 after buying an additional 1,419,730 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 34,573,163 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,321,101,000 after buying an additional 3,880,174 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,879,481 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,665,832,000 after buying an additional 231,919 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

About Medtronic

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Medtronic plc is a global medical technology company that develops and manufactures a broad range of therapeutic devices and health care solutions. Headquartered legally in Ireland with principal operational offices in the United States, the company markets products to hospitals, physicians and health systems worldwide and has grown from its founding in 1949 into one of the largest medical-device manufacturers serving global health-care markets.

Medtronic’s offerings span several clinical areas, including cardiac rhythm and heart failure (pacemakers, implantable cardioverter‑defibrillators and related cardiac therapies), minimally invasive and surgical technologies (laparoscopic and advanced energy devices, visualization systems and surgical innovations), restorative therapies (spine and orthopedics, neuromodulation and neurovascular treatments) and diabetes management (insulin-delivery systems and glucose monitoring solutions).

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