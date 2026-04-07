Mason & Associates LLC Has $131.76 Million Position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF $IUSB

Mason & Associates LLC boosted its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 16.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,831,120 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 395,303 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF makes up 30.0% of Mason & Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Mason & Associates LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $131,760,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 6.9% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 71,364,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,327,011,000 after purchasing an additional 4,589,650 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 8.1% in the third quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 26,298,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,228,381,000 after purchasing an additional 1,980,869 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 4.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,693,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $919,878,000 after purchasing an additional 911,004 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 11.5% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 14,004,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,449,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 11,066,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,686,000 after purchasing an additional 131,323 shares in the last quarter.

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iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IUSB opened at $46.11 on Tuesday. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 1-year low of $44.74 and a 1-year high of $47.23. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $46.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.66. The company has a market capitalization of $36.07 billion, a PE ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 0.26.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.1645 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 1st. This is a boost from iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.3%.

(Free Report)

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

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