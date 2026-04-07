Main Sector Rotation ETF (BATS:SECT) Stock Price Up 0.4% – What’s Next?

Main Sector Rotation ETF (BATS:SECT – Get Free Report) traded up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $61.36 and last traded at $61.27. 119,534 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 6% from the average session volume of 126,515 shares. The stock had previously closed at $61.02.

Main Sector Rotation ETF Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $62.96 and its 200-day moving average is $63.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 0.95.

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Institutional Trading of Main Sector Rotation ETF

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Main Sector Rotation ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. IFC & Insurance Marketing Inc. purchased a new stake in Main Sector Rotation ETF during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Main Sector Rotation ETF by 1,823.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 3,301 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Main Sector Rotation ETF during the third quarter worth $380,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Main Sector Rotation ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 7,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter.

Main Sector Rotation ETF Company Profile

The Main Sector Rotation ETF (SECT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that uses fundamental analysis to pursue a sector rotation strategy. The fund aims to outperform the S&P 500 while limiting losses during periods of decline, and may hold equities of any market cap or geographic exposure. SECT was launched on Sep 5, 2017 and is managed by Main Funds.

Further Reading

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