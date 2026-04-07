Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) Reaches New 12-Month Low – Here’s Why

Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $8.94 and last traded at $8.8270, with a volume of 1731216 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.33.

More Lucid Group News

Here are the key news stories impacting Lucid Group this week:

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Positive Sentiment: Management reiterated full‑year production guidance (25K–27K) and highlighted planned enhancements to the award‑winning 2027 Gravity lineup, which supports the company’s longer‑term revenue ramp. Read More.

Management reiterated full‑year production guidance (25K–27K) and highlighted planned enhancements to the award‑winning 2027 Gravity lineup, which supports the company’s longer‑term revenue ramp. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Lucid reported Q1 production of 5,500 units and deliveries of 3,093 — the production vs. delivery gap reflects the temporary sales pause but does not (so far) change the full‑year target. Investors will watch upcoming weekly/monthly delivery cadence for signs of recovery. Read More.

Lucid reported Q1 production of 5,500 units and deliveries of 3,093 — the production vs. delivery gap reflects the temporary sales pause but does not (so far) change the full‑year target. Investors will watch upcoming weekly/monthly delivery cadence for signs of recovery. Read More. Negative Sentiment: A supplier seat defect resulted in a recall of 4,476 Gravity SUVs and a 29‑day halt to Gravity shipments, directly reducing Q1 deliveries and amplifying execution risk; the pause and recall are the primary drivers behind the recent share weakness. Read More.

A supplier seat defect resulted in a recall of 4,476 Gravity SUVs and a 29‑day halt to Gravity shipments, directly reducing Q1 deliveries and amplifying execution risk; the pause and recall are the primary drivers behind the recent share weakness. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Market reaction: shares fell after the delivery miss and supply‑chain disruption; longer‑term headwinds include large historical losses, heavy short interest and sizable institutional outflows, which can amplify volatility while the company normalizes production and quality. Read More.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on LCID shares. Robert W. Baird set a $14.00 target price on Lucid Group in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Lucid Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Zacks Research upgraded Lucid Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Lucid Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Lucid Group from a “buy” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $30.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, December 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $13.14.

Lucid Group Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.63.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lucid Group

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Leonteq Securities AG bought a new position in Lucid Group in the 4th quarter worth about $67,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Lucid Group in the 4th quarter worth about $77,000. Eurizon Capital SGR S.p.A. bought a new position in Lucid Group in the 4th quarter worth about $86,000. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Lucid Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Lucid Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $238,000. 75.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Lucid Group

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Lucid Group, Inc is a California-based electric vehicle manufacturer specializing in the design, engineering and production of luxury electric sedans. Its flagship model, the Lucid Air, features a proprietary battery and powertrain architecture that emphasizes energy efficiency, extended driving range and high performance. In addition to passenger vehicles, Lucid offers charging solutions and software-enabled services aimed at optimizing the ownership experience and accelerating adoption of zero-emission transportation.

The company was founded in 2007 under the name Atieva, initially focusing on battery technology and electric powertrains for other automakers before transitioning to its own branded vehicles.

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