LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) vs. Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) Head-To-Head Contrast

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Free Report) and Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Free Report) are both large-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares LPL Financial and Interactive Brokers Group”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

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Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LPL Financial $16.99 billion 1.41 $863.02 million $11.01 27.04 Interactive Brokers Group $10.42 billion 10.99 $984.00 million $2.21 30.57

Analyst Recommendations

Interactive Brokers Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than LPL Financial. LPL Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Interactive Brokers Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a summary of current recommendations for LPL Financial and Interactive Brokers Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LPL Financial 0 5 9 1 2.73 Interactive Brokers Group 0 2 8 0 2.80

LPL Financial currently has a consensus price target of $426.43, indicating a potential upside of 43.24%. Interactive Brokers Group has a consensus price target of $76.97, indicating a potential upside of 13.92%. Given LPL Financial’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe LPL Financial is more favorable than Interactive Brokers Group.

Volatility and Risk

LPL Financial has a beta of 0.56, indicating that its share price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Interactive Brokers Group has a beta of 1.25, indicating that its share price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

95.7% of LPL Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 23.8% of Interactive Brokers Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.3% of LPL Financial shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.8% of Interactive Brokers Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

LPL Financial pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.4%. Interactive Brokers Group pays an annual dividend of $0.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.5%. LPL Financial pays out 10.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Interactive Brokers Group pays out 14.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Interactive Brokers Group has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years. Interactive Brokers Group is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Profitability

This table compares LPL Financial and Interactive Brokers Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LPL Financial 5.08% 34.19% 9.35% Interactive Brokers Group 9.44% 5.12% 0.52%

About LPL Financial

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LPL Financial Holdings Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at enterprises in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, fixed income, alternative investments, retirement and 529 education savings plans, and insurance. The company also provides fee-based platforms that provide access to mutual funds, exchange-traded funds, stocks, bonds, certain option strategies, unit investment trusts, and institutional money managers and no-load multi-manager variable annuities. In addition, it offers money market products; and retirement solutions for commission-and fee-based services that allow advisors to provide brokerage services, consultation, and advice to retirement plan sponsors. Further, the company provides other services comprising tools and services that enable advisors to maintain and grow their practices; trust, investment management oversight, and custodial services for estates and families, as well as insurance brokerage general agency services; and technology products, such as proposal generation, investment analytics, and portfolio modeling. The company was formerly known as LPL Investment Holdings Inc. and changed its name to LPL Financial Holdings Inc. in June 2012. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. was founded in 1989 and is based in San Diego, California.

About Interactive Brokers Group

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Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company engages in the execution, clearance, and settlement of trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), precious metals, and cryptocurrencies. It also custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, ETFs, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors. In addition, the company offers custody, prime brokerage, securities, and margin lending services. It serves institutional and individual customers through electronic exchanges and market centers. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Greenwich, Connecticut.

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