Lotus Technology (NASDAQ:LOT) Stock Price Up 4% – Here’s Why

Lotus Technology Inc. Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:LOT – Get Free Report) rose 4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.18 and last traded at $1.1750. Approximately 85,069 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 35% from the average daily volume of 130,641 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.13.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Lotus Technology in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lotus Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

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Lotus Technology Price Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lotus Technology

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.43. The company has a market cap of $807.11 million, a P/E ratio of -0.96 and a beta of 0.39.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. XTX Topco Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Lotus Technology by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 54,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 9,605 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lotus Technology by 64.1% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 16,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 6,629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Lotus Technology by 178.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 4,848 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.40% of the company’s stock.

Lotus Technology Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lotus Technology Inc engages in the design, development, and sale of battery electric lifestyle vehicles worldwide. It also distributes sports cars. The company sells its products under the Lotus brand. Lotus Technology Inc is based in Shanghai, China.

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