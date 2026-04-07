London Security (LON:LSC) Shares Down 6.7% – Here’s What Happened

London Security plc (LON:LSC – Get Free Report) traded down 6.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 2,425 and last traded at GBX 2,425. 109 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 289 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,600.

London Security Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of £297.31 million, a P/E ratio of 14.34 and a beta of 0.33. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 2,604.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 2,956.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.00.

London Security Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

London Security plc, an investment holding company, manufactures, sells, and rents fire protection equipment in the United Kingdom, Belgium, the Netherlands, Austria, France, Germany, Denmark, and Luxembourg. It also provides intruder alarms products, as well as fire protection equipment maintenance services. The company offers its products under the Nu-Swift, Ansul, Total, Premier, and Master brands to companies, governments, and private individuals. The company was formerly known as London Securities plc and changed its name to London Security plc in 2003.

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