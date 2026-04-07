Literacy Capital (LON:BOOK) Reaches New 52-Week Low – Here’s What Happened

Literacy Capital PLC (LON:BOOK – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 316 and last traded at GBX 316.25, with a volume of 32531 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 321.

Literacy Capital Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of £190.30 million, a P/E ratio of 257.11 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 371.55 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 377.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.56.

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Literacy Capital (LON:BOOK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 25th. The company reported GBX 1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Literacy Capital had a return on equity of 2.35% and a net margin of 49.84%.

Literacy Capital Company Profile

Literacy Capital plc is a closed-end investment company established in 2017 that is focused on investing in and supporting UK businesses and helping their management teams achieve success.

It also has an unusual charitable feature with donations made each year to literacy charities in the UK equating to 0.5% of net assets p.a.

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